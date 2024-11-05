First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 649 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,167 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $789,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $83.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.