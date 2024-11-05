First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $309,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 157.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

WTRG opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.