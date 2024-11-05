First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $252,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

