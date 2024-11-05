First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $252,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ KRYS opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Krystal Biotech
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.