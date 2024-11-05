First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $275,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Natixis bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

