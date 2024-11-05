First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half by 14.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after purchasing an additional 479,384 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 54.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,218,000 after buying an additional 575,879 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 101.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,439,000 after buying an additional 786,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

