First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 149 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $247.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average is $246.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $219.46 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.