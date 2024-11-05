First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 210 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $83.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

