First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 905 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JHG opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

