First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,544,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 579.1% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 105,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

Shares of SE opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of -271.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $101.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

