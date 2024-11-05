First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

