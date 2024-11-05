Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

