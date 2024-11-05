Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $169,000 Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

