Focus Financial Network Inc. Invests $201,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $247.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.97. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $219.46 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.