Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.79 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

