Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $208,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

