Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Genpact worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 54.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 221.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 132.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Genpact stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.23%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

