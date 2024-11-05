Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

