Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 3,201 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 863.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Constellium by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.