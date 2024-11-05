Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 3,770 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321,955 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.