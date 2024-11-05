Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 694,313 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,517,000 after purchasing an additional 457,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $14,933,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.