Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 203 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

