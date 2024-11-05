Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

