Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

