Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 229.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 436,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 616,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $60.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

