Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Deere & Company by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $401.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.41. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

