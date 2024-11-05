Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $243,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,208.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $458.18 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $298.63 and a one year high of $480.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

