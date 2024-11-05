Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $767.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

