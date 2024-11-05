Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

