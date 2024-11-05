Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 516 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,153 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,609,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

IHI opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

