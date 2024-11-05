Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 598 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 122.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $91,487.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,187 shares of company stock worth $15,213,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 3.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.09 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

