Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 932 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 51.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG stock opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.