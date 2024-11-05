Head to Head Review: American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) vs. SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) and American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and American Environmental Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUIC Worldwide $150,000.00 52.28 $10,000.00 N/A N/A American Environmental Partners $23.81 million 0.03 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.05

SUIC Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Environmental Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SUIC Worldwide and American Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and American Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUIC Worldwide -34.35% N/A -9.90% American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Environmental Partners beats SUIC Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUIC Worldwide

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was formerly known as Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

