Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HRL opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,094.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,935. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.