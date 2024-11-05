H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

