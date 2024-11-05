Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 6,875 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

