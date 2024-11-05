International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $963,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SLF stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $58.51.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

