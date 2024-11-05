InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,011.22%.

IVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

