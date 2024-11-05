iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.30 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.