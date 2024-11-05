Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Decreased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

