Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,227,864 shares of company stock valued at $98,438,243. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

K stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.