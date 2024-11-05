Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $264.98 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.05 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

