Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

