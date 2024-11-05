Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 740.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 75.2% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock worth $240,825. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

