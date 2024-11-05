Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 21.91%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

