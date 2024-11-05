New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 83,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,680,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $171.41.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

