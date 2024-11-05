New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.27.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.