New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 274,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $457.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $475.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

