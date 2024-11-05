New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of TopBuild worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 81,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $362.13 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $260.63 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.99 and a 200-day moving average of $399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

