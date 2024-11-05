New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.09. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

