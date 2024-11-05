New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $20.94 Million in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 341,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Dayforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $2,760,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $663,000.
In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $307,617. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DAY opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $76.30.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
