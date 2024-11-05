New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $20.94 Million in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 341,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Dayforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $2,760,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $663,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $307,617. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Dayforce Price Performance

DAY opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $76.30.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

